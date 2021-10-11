Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DYNATRONICS CORP. is involved in the design, manufacture and sale of medical devices for therapeutic use by medical practitioners. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dynatronics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DYNT opened at $1.59 on Friday. Dynatronics has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24.

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.12 million. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 27.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynatronics will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Dynatronics during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Dynatronics during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatronics by 10.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

