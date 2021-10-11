Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at $158,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXP. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.13.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EXP opened at $137.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.94. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $160.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. Equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.