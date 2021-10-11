Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Earthstone Energy in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ESTE. Truist lifted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. Earthstone Energy has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.14.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,694,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 127.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Earthstone Energy news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

