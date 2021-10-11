Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,949,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,152 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $401,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,258,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,125,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 127,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,285,000 after buying an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth about $9,443,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,894,210.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL opened at $215.17 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.25 and a 12 month high of $231.25. The firm has a market cap of $61.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.70 and its 200-day moving average is $217.83.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

ECL has been the subject of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

