Effect.AI (EFX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $103,280.00

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, Effect.AI has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Effect.AI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market capitalization of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.71 or 0.00094974 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.75 or 0.00416183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012673 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00032780 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix . The official website for Effect.AI is effect.ai . The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using U.S. dollars.

