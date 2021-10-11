Efinity Trading Down 11.2% Over Last Week (EFI)

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. In the last week, Efinity has traded down 11.2% against the dollar. Efinity has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity coin can now be bought for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00059078 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.97 or 0.00127345 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00078093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,215.59 or 0.99844537 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,433.52 or 0.05991689 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Efinity

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Efinity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

