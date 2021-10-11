Eisler Capital UK Ltd. Invests $995,000 in Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Gores Holdings VII makes up about 0.3% of Eisler Capital UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Gores Holdings VII at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth about $10,435,000. Finepoint Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,879,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,667,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,950,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

Gores Holdings VII stock remained flat at $$9.79 during trading on Monday. 558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,462. Gores Holdings VII, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.