Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,935 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EA. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,365 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at about $453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,058,422 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $143,276,000 after purchasing an additional 126,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 12,450 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $355,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,228,613 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $139.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

