Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) will post ($0.67) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.71). Eledon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($3.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.49) to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th.

Shares of ELDN stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $5.69. The stock had a trading volume of 16,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,474. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The company has a market cap of $81.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.09. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $27.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $803,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

