Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,987,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 459,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after purchasing an additional 83,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,420,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,773,000 after purchasing an additional 204,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,989,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc acquired 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ELAN opened at $33.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $37.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

