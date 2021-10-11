Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4,211.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 27,081 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,442,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,556,000 after buying an additional 233,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,707,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,938,111,000 after buying an additional 532,355 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 9.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,040,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,513,000 after buying an additional 1,142,547 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

In other news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $50.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.37 and a 1-year high of $55.62.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.71.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.