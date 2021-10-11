Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $981,000 Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,798,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,008,133,000 after buying an additional 6,036,611 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,429,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $665,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,073 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,984,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,101,000 after acquiring an additional 685,925 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,865,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,952,072 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,328,000 after acquiring an additional 80,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $58.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.45. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.95 and a 52-week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.57.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

