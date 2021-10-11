Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 177 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth about $1,565,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 229.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 134,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,658,000 after purchasing an additional 93,507 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,518,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $120.09 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $125.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.20 and a 200 day moving average of $116.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

