Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 244 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $310,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 403,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,457,000 after purchasing an additional 90,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

STLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $59.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.77. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.03). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 113.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 176,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $11,856,457.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $11,043,417.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

