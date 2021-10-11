Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 467 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 3.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NWL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Shares of NWL opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average of $26.38. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.40%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

