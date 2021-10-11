Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 514.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,075,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after purchasing an additional 900,113 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 125.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after buying an additional 787,971 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 133.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 864,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,002,000 after buying an additional 494,133 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3,538.6% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 462,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,691,000 after buying an additional 449,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $35,707,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EMR opened at $96.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.60. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $63.65 and a 1-year high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.57.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

