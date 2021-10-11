Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $99.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.57.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric stock opened at $96.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $63.65 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $312,000. ING Groep NV lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 39,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.