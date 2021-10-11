Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.06-4.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.29-18.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.37 billion.Emerson Electric also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.060-$4.080 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $96.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric has a one year low of $63.65 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set an equal weight rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.57.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

