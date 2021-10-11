Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $154.46

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $154.46 and last traded at $153.46, with a volume of 50 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DAVA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Get Endava alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.29.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Endava during the second quarter valued at $287,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Endava by 25.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after buying an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Endava during the second quarter valued at $268,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Endava during the second quarter valued at $5,847,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 2.4% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,875,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.