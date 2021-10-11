Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Earns Neutral Rating from CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.25 target price on the stock.

EDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.96.

Endeavour Silver stock opened at C$5.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$903.44 million and a P/E ratio of 17.73. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$4.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.10.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$58.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$51.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

