ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €16.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €16.00 ($18.82) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.98% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ENI. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on shares of ENI in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €12.08 ($14.21).

ENI stock opened at €11.85 ($13.95) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is €10.40. ENI has a twelve month low of €5.73 ($6.74) and a twelve month high of €11.90 ($14.00). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion and a PE ratio of -169.34.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

