ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ENI (NYSE:E)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on E. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE:E traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,980. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day moving average is $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of -306.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. ENI has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.36.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. Equities analysts predict that ENI will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ENI by 2,339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ENI by 5,470.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ENI by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

