Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,860 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Datadog were worth $19,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 182,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 69,131 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 740.9% during the 1st quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 107,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 94,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,346,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,331,000 after acquiring an additional 252,077 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $4,097,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $140.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -825.36 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $150.67.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $138.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.38.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,268,543.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $789,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,267,991 shares of company stock worth $305,253,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

