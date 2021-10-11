Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 139.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 339,560 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of Weyerhaeuser worth $20,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 569,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,606,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 301.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 204,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 153,854 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3,245.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 56,701 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,844,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,287,000 after purchasing an additional 570,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $36.26 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.