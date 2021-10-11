Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $23,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.1% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC stock opened at $389.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $390.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $361.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.54. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $395.10.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $86,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.