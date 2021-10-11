Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,614 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $24,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,986,000 after buying an additional 53,462 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,675,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $307.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $322.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.09, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

