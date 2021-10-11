Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 25,085 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,085 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $21,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 930,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,070,000 after purchasing an additional 51,068 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 46,612.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 28,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 840,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,109,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $117.34 on Monday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.61 and a 200 day moving average of $116.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $483,858.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,331,764. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

