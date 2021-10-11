EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Truist

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its target price boosted by Truist from $79.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.57.

EOG stock opened at $90.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $90.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $288,359,000 after purchasing an additional 358,584 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after buying an additional 352,277 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,673,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

