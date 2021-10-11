ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ePlus inc. is a leading provider of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods. With the highest certifications from top technology partners and expertise in key technologies from data center to security, cloud, and collaboration, ePlus transforms IT from a cost center to a business enabler. “

Separately, Sidoti raised ePlus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $106.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.67. ePlus has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $110.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $416.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ePlus will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $88,299.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,493.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.15, for a total transaction of $644,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,447 shares of company stock valued at $1,888,500. 2.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ePlus by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ePlus by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

