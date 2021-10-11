Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Ovintiv Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.85. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OVV. Truist Securities raised their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

Ovintiv stock opened at $38.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 3.92. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $38.86.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.00%.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard purchased 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ovintiv by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 606,969 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ovintiv by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 105,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 160.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 20,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 319,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,607,000 after purchasing an additional 65,751 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

