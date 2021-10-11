Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 18th. Analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ELS stock opened at $80.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.77, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.50. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $88.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

ELS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

