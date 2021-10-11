Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 45,800 ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 45,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZIOP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 23.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 489,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 141.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 39,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,677,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,239,000 after purchasing an additional 116,872 shares during the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $1.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.01.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts predict that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

ZIOP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

In other ZIOPHARM Oncology news, Director Heidi Hagen bought 23,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $41,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jaime Vieser bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

