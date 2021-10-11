Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INN stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 52.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INN. Citigroup cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Summit Hotel Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

