Ergoteles LLC Takes $171,000 Position in LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.05% of LifeMD at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LFMD. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,860,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth $11,772,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth $5,616,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth $5,216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LifeMD in the 1st quarter worth $2,453,000. 25.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LifeMD alerts:

Shares of LFMD stock opened at $5.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $155.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.79. LifeMD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $33.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.16.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LFMD shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of LifeMD in a report on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, Director Happy David Walters bought 41,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $299,801.43. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,148,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,450,993.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Corey Deutsch bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $81,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 113,169 shares in the company, valued at $771,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 69,164 shares of company stock worth $496,195 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for LifeMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.