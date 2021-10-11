Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSUR. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,224,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 294.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 20.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after purchasing an additional 634,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

OSUR opened at $11.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $805.06 million, a PE ratio of 159.71 and a beta of -0.28. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

