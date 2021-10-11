Essentia (ESS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $137,960.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. One Essentia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Essentia has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and $137,960.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00044860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.98 or 0.00205166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00096041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Essentia Profile

ESS is a coin. It was first traded on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,419,218,032 coins. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Coin Trading

