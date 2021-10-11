Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $359.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a sell rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $322.78.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $326.61 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $337.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $324.33 and its 200-day moving average is $308.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.21%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after buying an additional 492,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after buying an additional 457,610 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 854,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,209,000 after purchasing an additional 248,969 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,216,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 346.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 290,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,023,000 after purchasing an additional 225,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

