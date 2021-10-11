Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) dropped 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $204.69 and last traded at $205.20. Approximately 10,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,925,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $212.02.

ETSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Etsy from $204.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.73.

The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $206.98 and a 200-day moving average of $194.85.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $181,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total value of $275,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,485 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,142. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 109.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

