Eudaimonia Partners LLC Acquires 6,771 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 119.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000.

Shares of ANGL stock opened at $32.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.63. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $33.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

