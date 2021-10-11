Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 191.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,192 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.81.

Shares of WBA opened at $47.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.68 and a 200-day moving average of $50.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.477 dividend. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.30%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

