Eudaimonia Partners LLC Buys 104 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,875.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,172 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $439.62 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $323.72 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $445.15 and a 200 day moving average of $430.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

