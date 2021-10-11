Eudaimonia Partners LLC Grows Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Dover by 101.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dover from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of DOV opened at $157.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.98. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $108.00 and a 52-week high of $176.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. Dover had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.27%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

