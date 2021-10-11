Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,795,000 after buying an additional 228,989 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,161,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,767,000 after buying an additional 510,073 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,543,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,086,000 after buying an additional 207,432 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,919,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,503,000 after buying an additional 29,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,726,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,920,000 after buying an additional 22,266 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR opened at $70.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.49 and a 200-day moving average of $70.16. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $48.16 and a 52-week high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Pentair Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.