Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $710,000 Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,445,000 after buying an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter valued at about $27,900,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TROW stock opened at $195.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.60 and a 200-day moving average of $197.58. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.94 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $211.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.43.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

