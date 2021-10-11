Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,112 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,541,000 after purchasing an additional 473,808 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 122,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 243,747 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,134,000 after purchasing an additional 153,275 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,503,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,267,000 after purchasing an additional 148,078 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $241.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.01 and a 12-month high of $249.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

