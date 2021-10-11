Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives $16.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Sunday, August 8th.

In other Evolus news, Director Vikram Malik sold 42,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $423,354.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $24,676,012.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,616,274.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 137,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,460 and sold 2,762,335 shares worth $26,455,493. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Evolus by 52.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evolus by 13.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,681,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 198,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EOLS opened at $6.82 on Friday. Evolus has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $372.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.43.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative return on equity of 209.46% and a negative net margin of 171.55%. The company had revenue of $26.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Evolus will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

