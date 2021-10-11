Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages have commented on EXEL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Exelixis from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,571,400. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 34.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,238,000 after buying an additional 163,155 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 16.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 7.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 473,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,760,000. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 99,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXEL traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.67. 959,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,109. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average of $20.99.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $385.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

