Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,115 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Exelon were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 101.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,773,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,582,000 after buying an additional 893,220 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Exelon by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 452,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Exelon by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 20,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Exelon by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $48.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.49. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $38.35 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

