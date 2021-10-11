Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,857 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,686,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,759,000 after buying an additional 74,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,733,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,415,000 after buying an additional 231,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 237.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,910,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,643,000 after buying an additional 2,753,181 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,522,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after buying an additional 638,196 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $10.32 on Monday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $12.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 516.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $278.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

