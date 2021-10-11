Falconswap (FSW) Price Hits $0.0497 on Top Exchanges

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Falconswap has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $92,190.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Falconswap has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0497 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00043980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.56 or 0.00200602 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00094694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

About Falconswap

Falconswap (CRYPTO:FSW) is a coin. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

